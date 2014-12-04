UPDATE 1-Kroger raises profit forecast as acquisitions drive sales

(Adds estimates, forecast, background)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, reported quarterly profit above Wall Street’s expectations and raised its adjusted profit forecast for the year, helped by the acquisition of Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc.

Kroger, which also owns the Ralphs, Smith’s and Food 4 Less grocery chains as well as online vitamin seller Vitacost.com, rose 5 percent in premarket trading.

Kroger completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of Harris Teeter in January, adding more than 200 supermarkets, mostly in the southeastern United States. It also closed its $280 million acquisition of Vitacost.com in August.

Kroger, whose rivals range from discounter Wal-Mart Stores Inc to specialty grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, is seen as one of the top performers in the hyper-competitive U.S. supermarket industry.

Kroger raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year ending Jan. 31, 2015 to $3.32-$3.36 from its previous projection of $3.22-$3.28 per share.

The company also forecast long-term net earnings per share growth rate of 8-11 percent.

Identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 5.6 percent. Those sales include supermarkets open without expansion or relocation for five quarters.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $362 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 8, from $299 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share.

Total sales rose 11 percent to $24.99 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 61 cents per share and sales of $$24.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kroger’s shares trading at $60.65 before the bell. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Don Sebastian and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)