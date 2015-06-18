FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kroger's first-quarter profit rises 23.5 percent
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Kroger's first-quarter profit rises 23.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a fall in operating expenses.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $619 million, or $1.25 per share, in the first quarter ended May 23, from $501 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating expenses fell 15 basis points as a percentage of sales compared to last year, the company said.

Identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 5.7 percent, beating the 4.4 percent growth anticipated by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total sales rose 0.3 percent to $33.1 billion.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
