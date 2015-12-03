Supermarket operator Kroger's quarterly profit rises 18 pct

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator by store count, reported an 18.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as its operating expenses fell.

The net income attributable to Kroger rose to $428 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter from $362 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable sales, excluding fuel, increased 5.4 percent at stores open for more than a year without expansion or relocation. Analysts on average had expected a 4.5 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total sales increased 0.4 percent to $25.08 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)