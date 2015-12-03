FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Supermarket operator Kroger's quarterly profit rises 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator by store count, reported an 18.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as its operating expenses fell.

The net income attributable to Kroger rose to $428 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter from $362 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Comparable sales, excluding fuel, increased 5.4 percent at stores open for more than a year without expansion or relocation. Analysts on average had expected a 4.5 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total sales increased 0.4 percent to $25.08 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

