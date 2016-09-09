FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supermarket operator Kroger's profit falls 11.5 pct
September 9, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Supermarket operator Kroger's profit falls 11.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket company, reported an 11.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely hurt by charges related to restructuring of some pension obligations.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger fell to $383 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 13 from $433 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $26.57 billion from $25.54 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

