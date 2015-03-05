FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supermarket operator Kroger's profit rises 23 pct
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Supermarket operator Kroger's profit rises 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, on Thursday reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by its acquisition of Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc and higher margins on fuel.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $518 million, or $1.04 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $422 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.5 percent to $25.21 billion. Identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 6 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.