Kroger announces stock split, new buyback program, hikes dividend
June 25, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Kroger announces stock split, new buyback program, hikes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Kroger Co, the largest U.S supermarket operator, said it would increase its quarterly dividend by 13.5 percent and buy back $500 million of shares.

The company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split, it fifth stock split since 1979.

Kroger raised its quarterly dividend to 21 cents per share on a pre-split basis from 18.5 cents per share.

The company said it expected to start buying back shares after the end of its current financial year ending January 2016.

Kroger’s shares were up about 1.4 percent at $73.93 in midday trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
