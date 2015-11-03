With more money, Kroll will expand credit ratings effort

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - Kroll Bond Rating Agency said on Tuesday that it will expand its corporate bond rating efforts in the US and internationally, building on its previous efforts in the credit arena.

The firm said it has recapitalized and that this will allow the firm to continue to grow as a global rating agency.

The rater already provides credit analysis for structured finance, public finance and some financial institutions.

“Since KBRA’s launch five years ago in August of 2010 the firm has grown significantly, publishing over 600 ratings with over $400 billion of issuance,” CEO Jules Kroll said in a statement.

The new capital came from a new company partnership between the KBRA management team, the Kroll family and a current shareholder and investor, Wharf Street LLC. (Reporting by Jack Doran; Editing by Marc Carnegie)