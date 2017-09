Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kron Telekomunikasyon :

* Says gets $1.44 million order on TTDSL Integration Project from Turk Telekomunikasyon

* Says order contract includes new hardware and sofwares delivery

* Sees to complete delivery in Dec 2014