Krones CFO says to beat own 2013 sales outlook

MUNICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German bottling machine maker Krones expects to beat its own sales outlook for 2013, its finance chief said.

“We will grow by a bit more than 4 percent this year,” Christoph Klenk told Reuters in an interview published on Friday. Krones had previously said it expected its sales to grow by 4 percent this year.

Klenk also said he saw the company’s 2013 pretax profit margin at 6 percent, compared with an outlook for 5.8-6.0 percent, which implies a pretax profit increase of 69 percent to 166 million euros ($227 million)

Klenk affirmed that Krones - which makes machines for beer, soft drink, sauce and shampoo bottles - aims to raise its pretax profit margin to 6.2 percent in 2014.