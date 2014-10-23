FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Krones 9-month pretax profit rises 17 percent
October 23, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Krones 9-month pretax profit rises 17 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - German beverage filling and packaging technology firm Krones said its pretax profit rose 17 percent in the first nine months of the year, helped by growth in emerging markets and the reversal of a provision for U.S. legal disputes.

Earnings before tax (EBT) were 137 million euros ($173 million) on sales that rose 6 percent to 2.16 billion euros, Krones said on Thursday, giving it an EBT margin of 6.3 percent.

Krones said it expected a full-year EBT margin of around 6.2 percent, above the 6.0 percent it made in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7911 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

