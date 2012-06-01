FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC: Kronos increases rate, adds back covenant
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

RLPC: Kronos increases rate, adds back covenant

Smita Madhur

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Kronos Worldwide Inc has bumped up the rate on its $600 million, seven-year term loan B, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Pricing is now 425bp over Libor with a 1 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the dollar. At launch, the loan was guided at 375bp over Libor with the same Libor floor and discount.

The loan will now amortize at 5 percent per year, up from the original proposal of 1 percent per year. The issuer has also added financial covenants to the originally covenant-lite loan. The loan now features a net leverage ratio of 3.5 times. As previously reported, Wells Fargo leads the credit, which is rounded out by a $125 million, five-year revolver.

Proceeds will be used to refinance around 280 million euro of outstanding notes due 2013 at subsidiary Kronos International Inc (KII), Kronos said in a statement. The remaining proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include the payment of a special dividend of up to $1 per share. The corporate family rating is Ba2, while the facility rating is Ba3.

Kronos Worldwide Inc is an international producer of titanium dioxide products.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.