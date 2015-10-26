FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Kroton sells Uniasselvi to Carlyle, Vinci for $285 mln
October 26, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Kroton sells Uniasselvi to Carlyle, Vinci for $285 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kroton Educational SA has sold distance learning college Uniasselvi to a group of investment firms for 1.105 billion reais ($285 million), underscoring growing demand for higher education centers in Latin America’s largest economy.

Under terms of the deal, unveiled in a statement on Monday, the investor group led by Carlyle Group LP, Vinci Partners and BRL Trust Investimentos will pay 400 million reais in cash, and another 450 million reais in five annual inflation-adjusted installments. Up to 255 million reais will be paid based on certain operational targets, the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Erick Noin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

