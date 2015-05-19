FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian education firm Kroton expects higher profits in 2015
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazilian education firm Kroton expects higher profits in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian private education company Kroton Educacional SA expects to earn 1.44 billion reais ($474 million) in adjusted net profit this year, up 18 percent from 2014, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Net revenue is expected to rise to 5.21 billion reais in the year from 3.77 billion reais a year earlier, the company said.

Kroton said the forecasts were made assuming no new student financing contracts would be issued this year through the government’s Fies program.

$1 = 3.04 Brazilian reais Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.