Brazil's Kroton sees delinquency provisions rising -CEO

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Kroton Educacional SA expects provisions for student defaults to rise in coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo said Thursday.

Speaking on a conference call to discuss third quarter results, Galindo said the company was able to maintain efficiency despite the challenging macroeconomic scenario. "Deliquency related provisions will grow, albeit at a slower pace, in coming quarters," he said, adding that full-year 2016 earnings would surpass last year. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)