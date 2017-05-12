FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's Kroton beats first-quarter profit, EBITDA forecasts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 12, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Kroton beats first-quarter profit, EBITDA forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian college operator Kroton Educacional SA topped first-quarter profit estimates as recurring net income rose 14 percent from a year ago to 577 million reais ($183.8 million).

According to a Friday securities filing, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, totaled 640 million reais when adjusted for non-recurring items, a 5 percent increase. Reuters consensus estimates were 527 million reais and 621 million reais, respectively.

$1 = 3.1399 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.