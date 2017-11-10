FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Brazil's Kroton reports net income of 451 mln reais, below consensus
Sections
Featured
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2017 / 9:55 AM / in 28 minutes

CORRECTED-Brazil's Kroton reports net income of 451 mln reais, below consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Q3 net income rose 22.4 pct (not 34 pct) and EBITDA rose 10.7 pct (not 41 pct)

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil’s largest for-profit education company, on Friday reported third-quarter net income of 450.8 million reais ($139 million), up 22.4 percent (not 34 percent) from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Profit missed an average estimate of 504 million reais in a Thomson Reuters survey of analysts. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10.7 percent (not 41 percent) to 544.3 million reais, below an average estimate of 584 million reais. ($1 = 3.2520 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.