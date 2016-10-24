(Recasts throughout to add details)

SAO PAULO Oct 24 Kroton Educacional SA has teamed up with an unidentified domestic lender to broaden financing alternatives other than state-backed loans, a sign Brazil's No. 1 college operator is gearing up for a potential economic recovery by attracting more students.

The joint venture, which aims to offer financing instruments for students other than a state program known as Fies, is expected to launch as early as next year, Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo and company executives said at an event with investors on Monday.

Kroton, which last quarter agreed to buy rival Estácio Participações SA, expects the venture to help mitigate financing-related risks ahead of completion of the deal, Chief Financial Officer Frederico Abreu said. Protecting cash is key for Kroton to undertake other acquisitions once the Estácio deal, which is under regulatory analysis, is approved, he said.

More cash could be used to increase dividend payouts beyond the current 35 percent share of net income annually, Abreu said, noting that share buybacks would be considered only as an alternative should Kroton's stock fall a lot.

Kroton shares shed 2.2 percent to 16.19 reais on Monday, paring this year's gain to 74 percent.

The venture comes as Kroton tries to reduce reliance on government loans to lure and keep students. This year, credit funded entirely by Brazil-based Belo Horizonte represented 30 percent of enrollments, compared with 9 percent for the Fies program. The government cut back on Fies last year to help narrow a record budget deficit amid the nation's worst recession in eight decades.

"Our plan is to provide a wide array of financial solutions to help enroll even more students," Galindo said.

The initiative comes in the wake of changes in Fies student lending rules, which reduced the number of people going to college using subsidized government loans. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)