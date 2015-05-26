UPDATE 1-Top Thai banks cut lending rates after cbank push to boost economy

* Bangkok Bank cuts all lending rates by 125-250 bps

* Krung Thai lowers key lending rates by 10-125 bps

* Thai banks under pressure to cut rates (Recasts with Bangkok Bank rate cut)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, May 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest lender Bangkok Bank and second-ranked Krung Thai Bank announced cuts to their lending rates on Tuesday, the latest banks to do so after the central bank guided rates lower in a bid to tackle a slowing economy.

Thai banks are under pressure to match or improve upon the Bank of Thailand’s policy rate cuts in March and April that is seeking to ease borrowers’ debt burden and kickstart Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, which is still stumbling one year after the army seized power.

Last week, fourth-ranked Kasikornbank and third-largest lender Siam Commercial Bank became the first two banks to cut key lending rates, and more banks are expected to follow suit..

The rate cuts will be negative for banks’ net interest income and profits in the next two quarters, analysts say.

Bangkok Bank’s minimum lending rate (MLR) has been reduced by 125 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent, while the minimum retail rate (MRR) was cut by 250 bps to 7.875 percent, the bank announced on its website (www.bangkokbank.com).

The minimum overdraft rate (MOR) was cut by 125 bps to 7.375 percent, but deposit rates were unchanged, it said.

Bangkok Bank had said last week it was in no hurry to pass on the lower interest rates to borrowers.

Krung Thai Bank, the country’s biggest state-owned bank, cut its MLR by 10 bps to 6.525 percent, while MRR was cut by 125 bps to 7.875 percent.

MOR was maintained at 7.375 percent and deposit rates were unchanged, the bank announced on its website (www.ktb.co.th).

KGI Securities said in note it expected the central bank to cut the policy rate by another 25 bps in June to boost the economy and weaken the baht currency.

Thai banks’ earnings are also likely to be hit by rising loan loss provisions to cover an increase in bad debts due to the weaker-than-expected economy and high household debt, analysts say.

The banking index has fallen 16 percent over the past three months, underperforming a 5 percent decline of the main Thai stock index. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)