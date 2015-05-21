FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 2:56 AM / in 2 years

Krung Thai Bank sets aside $107 mln extra provisions in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank PLC, Thailand’s second-largest lender, said on Thursday it has set aside loan loss provisions of 3.6 billion baht ($107 million) in April in addition to its usual monthly provisions of 700 million baht.

The bank, which is also Thailand’s largest state-owned lender, said the increase was due to the global economic uncertainty and the weak domestic economy. It regularly reviews its loan provisions.

Like its domestic peers, Krung Thai Bank has seen its bad debt rise this year because of the economic slowdown and high household debt.

The bank’s non performing loans jumped 18.4 percent on quarter to 68 billion baht at the end of March and it set aside loan loss provision of 3.7 billion baht in the first quarter, up 24 percent on year. ($1 = 33.5100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

