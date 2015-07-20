FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Krung Thai Bank to cut 2015 loan growth target due to weak economy
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Krung Thai Bank to cut 2015 loan growth target due to weak economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it would “most likely” cut its 2015 loan growth target due to the country’s weaker-than-expected economic performance in the first half of the year and an increase in bad debt.

The bank’s non-performing loans peaked in April, mostly from the retail sector, President Vorapak Tanyawong told Reuters.

He did not detail what the new loan growth target would be, but said the market would expect 1.5 times gross domestic product growth.

Krung Thai Bank, which is also the country’s largest state-owned bank, is due to report its first-half earnings this week.

In April, the bank cut its 2015 loan growth target range to 3 percent to 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 6 percent to 7 percent due to a weak economic outlook. (Reporting by Simon Webb; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.