Krung Thai Bank cuts 2015 loan growth target to 3-4 pct

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it has cut its 2015 loan growth target to 3-4 percent from an earlier forecast of 6-7 percent due to expectations of weaker-than-projected economic growth.

The Thai economy is expected to grow at less than the 4 percent projected by the government due to slow growth in exports and weak domestic consumption, Kittaya Todhanakasem, first senior executive vice president of the bank, told Reuters.

“The Thai economy should rise about 2 to 3 percent this year. That means our loan growth should be around 3 to 4 percent,” Kittaya said, adding the bank normally sets the loan growth target at about 1.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product growth.

Krung Thai Bank, the country’s largest state-owned bank, reported a 5.2 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to an increase in loan loss provisions as bad debt rose.