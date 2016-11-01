FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Krung Thai Bank sees loans declining in 2016 on delay in govt investments
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 3:46 AM / 10 months ago

Krung Thai Bank sees loans declining in 2016 on delay in govt investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender, said loans in the first nine months of the year fell 6 percent and forecast that loans would decline in 2016, mainly due to a slowdown in government investment.

That contrasts with an earlier forecast of growth of 3 percent for this year and 3.8 percent growth in 2015.

The country's largest state bank wants to set aside higher loan-loss provisions in the fourth quarter, President Vorapak Tanyawong told reporters late on Monday. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.