Krung Thai Bank to cut lending rates to help small businesses

BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest lender, Krung Thai Bank, will cut its minimum retail rate and overdraft rate by 0.255 percentage points on Wednesday in a bid to help small business and retail clients, the bank said in a statement.

The rate cut, which will bring the MRR down to 7.62 percent annually and MOR to 7.12 percent, is an addition to a recent cut in minimum lending rate on April 6, the bank said.

The move came after similar rate cuts announced by three major banks late last week. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)