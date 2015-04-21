Krung Thai Bank Q1 net profit down, bad debt rises

BANGKOK, April 21 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand’s second-largest lender, said its first-quarter net profit fell 5.2 percent due to an increase in loan loss provision as bad debts rose in a weak economy.

Net profit was 7.86 billion baht ($243 million) for the January-March quarter, lower than the average 8.36 billion baht forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The state-run bank set aside provision for bad debts of 3.72 billion baht, up 23.7 percent from a year earlier, while its non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.82 percent of total lending versus 2.41 percent at end of 2014, it said in a statement. ($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)