Krung Thai Bank Q3 profit down 42 pct, NPLs jump
October 21, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Krung Thai Bank Q3 profit down 42 pct, NPLs jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank, Thailand’s second largest lender, said on Wednesday third-quarter net profit dropped 42 percent on the year after it booked a higher provision to reflect a surge in debt exposure to Thai steel maker Sahaviriya Steel Industries.

Net profit was 5.35 billion baht ($151 million) for the July-September quarter, almost in line with an average of 5.5 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

State-controlled Krung Thai Bank, one of three main creditors that lent SSI money to buy a British steel mill in 2011, booked SSI debt as non-performing loans (NPLs) in the third quarter.

The bank’s NPLs rose to 4.03 percent of lending at the end of September from 2.96 percent at the end of June, it said in a statement. ($1=35.4100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

