Krung Thai Bank Q3 net profit up 3.23 pct on year
October 21, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Krung Thai Bank Q3 net profit up 3.23 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank Pcl, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 3.23 percent mainly due to higher net interest income and loan expansion.

The state-owned bank posted a July-September net profit of 9.26 billion baht ($287 million), lower than the average 9.6 billion baht forecast by 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Loans grew 5.25 percent from the end of 2013 due to demand from retail and government sector, it said in a statement.

Non-performing loans were at 3.08 percent of total lending, up slightly from the end of 2013 given some retail customers and small-sized business were affected by slow recovery in economy and high household debt, it said. ($1 = 32.2100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)

