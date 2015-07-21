FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Krung Thai Bank Q2 net profit up 11 pct, beats forecast
July 21, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Krung Thai Bank Q2 net profit up 11 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank Pcl, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a better than expected 11 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, but bad debts increased, mostly from small companies and retail clients.

Net profit was 8.45 billion baht ($245.14 million) for April-June, beating the 6.45 billion baht average forecast by 16 analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 7.62 billion baht in the same period a year earlier.

The bank’s non performing loans were at 2.96 percent of total lending at the end of June, up from 2.82 percent at the end of March, it said in a statement.

Krung Thai, the country’s largest state-owned bank, said on Monday it would most likely cut its 2015 loan growth target due to a weak economy. ($1 = 34.4700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)

