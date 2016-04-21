Krung Thai Bank Q1 profit down 5 pct, bad debt up

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank, Thailand’s second-largest lender, said on Thursday it posted 4.9 percent drop in quarterly net profit as it booked higher provisions to cover rising bad debts from large companies and small to medium sized (SME) businesses.

Net profit was 7.54 billion baht ($215.5 million) for the January to March period, when lending fell 1.85 percent due to weak demand and a slowing economy, it said in a statement.

Non performing loans (NPLs) jumped 18 percent to 90 billion baht, pushing the bad debt ratio to 3.7 percent of total lending at end March, from 3.2 percent at end December.

Krung Thai Bank, the country’s largest state bank, had been expected to benefit from the government’s infrastructure investments, but government spending is likely to start to pick up only in late 2016, analysts said.

The bank’s lending grew 3.81 percent last year, mainly due to a fourth-quarter increase in loans to SME companies after the government launched soft loan measures to support small business owners hit by the weak economy. ($1 = 34.9900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Keith Weir)