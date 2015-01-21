FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Krung Thai Bank 2014 net profit down 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday its 2014 net profit fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier due to lack of dividend income and asset sales, despite continued growth in its main businsses.

Net profit was 33.2 billion baht ($1 billion), slightly lower than the 33.4 billion baht forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This compared with 34.5 billion baht a year earlier.

The bank’s loan book grew 10.9 percent in 2014, it said in a statement.

State-owned Krung Thai Bank is expected to benefit from the government’s plan to boost spending for mass transit projects and private investments, analysts said.

$1 = 32.5800 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
