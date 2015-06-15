FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Krungthai Card aims for 280,000 new customers in H2
June 15, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Krungthai Card aims for 280,000 new customers in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s third largest credit card issuer, Krungthai Card PCL, said on Monday it aimed for 280,000 new credit card customers in the second half of this year after gaining 120,000 in the first five months of 2015.

Krungthai Card, 49.5 percent owned by state-run Krung Thai Bank, aims for 100,000 new personal loans customers in the second half, compared to 50,000 in the first five months of the year, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

