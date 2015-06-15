UPDATE 1-Krungthai Card aims for 20 pct growth in credit card customers this year

* Aims for 400,000 new credit card customers in 2015

BANGKOK, June 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s third largest credit card issuer, Krungthai Card Pcl, said on Monday it is aiming to boost its credit card customers by 20 percent to 2.2 million by the end of the year, hoping to benefit from improving economic conditions.

But Krungthai Card, 49.5 percent owned by state-run Krung Thai Bank, also sees it as a challenging target.

“It’s challenging to expand our customer base this year given high household debt. Some clients have a rising debt burden, which has prompted us to reject loan requests,” Nuchanun Kengluecha, senior vice president for distribution told reporters.

Of its target for 400,000 new credit cards to issued this year, 120,000 new credit cards were issued during January-May.

Monthly spending per card was 6,500 baht ($193) per card, a rise of 10-11 percent from a year earlier, Nuchanun said, adding that spending is expected to rise 15 percent for the whole 2015.

Krungthai Card, which competes with bigger rivals Bank of Ayudhya and Kasikornbank, is also targeting 100,000 new personal loan customers in the second half, compared to 50,000 in the first five months of the year, she said. ($1 = 33.7200 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)