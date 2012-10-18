Krung Thai Bank Q3 net profit up 62 pct, beats forecast

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank, Thailand’s second-largest lender, reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday due to strong loan growth, especially from the retail and small business sectors, plus a higher dividend from a state investment fund.

The state-owned bank posted a July-September net profif of 8.92 billion baht ($291 million), up from 5.49 billion baht a year earlier. It had been expected to post a net profit of 7.58 billion for the quarter, according to 10 analyst polled by Reuters.

The bank has raised its 2012 loan growth target to 8-10 percent from 7 percent after strong lending in the first half.

Krung Thai owns 29.4 percent of the state’s Vayupak investment fund and the government owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank through the Financial Institutions Development Fund, a unit of the central bank.

Krung Thai Bank is raising $1.2 billion via a rights issue and the proceeds will be used to expand its business. The state fund has said it would support the rights issue. ($1 = 30.63 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)