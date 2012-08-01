BRIEF-Krung Thai Bank ups loan growth target to 8-10 pct

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank Pcl :

* Raises its 2012 loan growth target to 8-10 percent from 7 percent after strong lending in the first half, President Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters

* Expects strong loan growth to continue in the second half and its new target has taken into account risks from the crisis in Europe

* Thailand’s second-largest lender reported a better-than-expected 40 percent rise in second-quarter earnings