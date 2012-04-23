Krung Thai Bank Q1 net profit up 16 pct, meets forecasts

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Krung Thai Bank, Thailand’s second-largest lender as ranked by assets, reported on Monday a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit as a result of loan growth, lower provisions, and falling operating costs.

The state-owned bank posted a January-March net profit of 6.38 billion baht ($206 million), or 0.57 baht per share, up from 5.49 billion a year earlier.

It was expected to post net profit of 6 billion baht, according to 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

The government owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank through the Financial Institutions Development Fund. ($1 = 30.93 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)