FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Krungthai Card aims for 2015 net profit growth of 10-15 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Krungthai Card aims for 2015 net profit growth of 10-15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Krungthai Card Pcl said on Wednesday it is aiming for net profit growth of 10-15 percent this year thanks to strong loan growth and fees on credit card spending.

The country’s biggest credit card firm expected loan growth of 10 percent in 2015 and sees an increase in the number of its credit cards to 400,000 this year from 280,000 last year, it said in a statement.

Its non-performing loans to total loans this year would be close to last year’s 2.4 percent, it said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.