Swedish digital health firm KRY raises 6.1 mln euros to expand abroad

STOCKHOLM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Swedish digital health start-up KRY has raised 6.1 million euros ($6.89 million) in a seed funding round led by prominent venture capital firms Index Ventures and Creandum, the firm said on Wednesday.

Stockholm-based KRY, which provides video-based doctors appointments and is currently only available in Sweden, said it will use the funds to expand abroad, with entry into new markets to be announced in the coming months.

KRY's services have been used by more than 30,000 people since its launch in 2015.

"Healthcare at the primary care level has not fully benefited from technology innovation and KRY has a real opportunity to expand and improve access to healthcare for everyone," Index Ventures partner Ben Holmes, said in a statement.

Index Ventures current portfolio includes firms like Dropbox and SoundCloud, while Creandum is best known for being an early backer of music streamer Spotify. ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)