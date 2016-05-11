FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
K+S says capital increase could be used to lure anchor investor
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

K+S says capital increase could be used to lure anchor investor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KASSEL, Germany, May 11 (Reuters) - German potash miner K+S , which last year fended off a takeover approach by larger rival Potash Corp, is ready to increase its capital to make it easier for a potential anchor investor to take a stake, its chief executive said.

“When you’re talking to people who are thinking about taking a larger slice of K+S and to become an anchor investor, you do hear ‘I don’t want to accumulate 5, 6 or 10 percent over the stock market, that’s too much work, you have to present this to me in a more custom-built way’, we can now do this via our authorised and contingent capital,” CEO Norbert Steiner told shareholders at the annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Separately, finance chief Burkhard Lohr said at the AGM he expected the group’s new potash mine in Canada, known as Legacy, to make positive earnings contributions before interest and tax from 2018 on, even though potash prices had fallen below initial projections.

Lower gas and energy prices as well as a lower Canadian dollar, in which most costs are incurred, versus a stronger U.S. dollar, in which future revenues will denominated, are helping the investment case, he added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.