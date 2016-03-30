FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
K+S CFO Lohr set to replace CEO Steiner - German magazine Bilanz
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

K+S CFO Lohr set to replace CEO Steiner - German magazine Bilanz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - The finance chief of German potash and salt miner K+S, Burkhard Lohr, is set to be promoted to the top job, replacing Chief Executive Officer Norbert Steiner, German magazine Bilanz cited company sources as saying.

“Influential supervisory board members” are pressing for CFO Lohr to be appointed CEO before the annual general meeting on May 11, the magazine said.

Officials at K+S were not immediately available for comment.

Steiner said this month he expected to retire in May 2017 when his contract runs out.

Last year, CEO Steiner fended off a 41-euro-per share takeover approach from larger Canadian rival Potash Corp , which withdrew its proposal in October.

K+S has seen its share price drop to 21 euros, hurt by lower global potash prices.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.