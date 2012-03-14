FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-K+S appoints ex-Hochtief CFO as new finance chief
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-K+S appoints ex-Hochtief CFO as new finance chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Board nominates 69-year-old to another term as chairman

* Potash business chief to retire on Sept. 30 (Adds details)

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of German potash miner K+S AG appointed a former Hochtief manager as finance chief and nominated its chairman for a further term, it said on Wednesday.

The company also said the head of its potash business, Joachim Felker, will retire upon completion of his contract on Sept. 30, when he will be 60 years of age.

K+S named former Hochtief finance chief Burkhard Lohr, 49, to be its new CFO as of June. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lohr to our team and look forward to working together with him,” said Chief Executive Norbert Steiner, who had taken over the post on an interim basis.

The 69-year-old chairman of the supervisory board, Ralf Bethke, was nominated for another term. Bethke served as CEO from 1991 to 2007.

K+S had said in November its finance chief Jan Peter Nonnenkamp would resign at the end of the year and his duties would be taken over thereafter by its chief executive until further notice.

The company and its chief financial officer mutually agreed that his contract would end on Dec. 31, ahead of the official termination date of May 31, 2012, the company said.

Chief Executive Norbert Steiner had performed the CEO and CFO roles before Nonnenkamp joined the company. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Ludwig Burger and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Will Waterman and David Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.