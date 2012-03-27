FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EuroChem shifts K+S stake holding
#Basic Materials
March 27, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-EuroChem shifts K+S stake holding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to show EuroChem shifted its K+S stake internally, rather than cut it)

FRANKFURT, MARCH 27 - Russian fertiliser company EuroChem shifted its stakeholdings in German potash miner K+S within the EuroChem group, K+S said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for K+S said that his company had received no disclosure announcement regarding a change in the voting stake in K+S held by EuroChem Group SE, and therefore it can be assumed that EuroChem parent company stake was still above 5 percent but below 10 percent.

Earlier on Tuesday, K+S said the voting rights held by two EuroChem group units fell below the 5 percent and 3 percent regulatory disclosure thresholds and amounted to a 1.027 percent voting stake as of March 21.

EuroChem has been steadily cutting its holding in the miner over the last two years, from a stake of nearly 15 percent, after talks between the two companies about jointly developing the Verkhnekamsk potassium salt deposits in central Russia fell apart.

EuroChem’s stake in K+S fell below 10 percent in July. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by John Wallace)

