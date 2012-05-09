FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
K+S profit beats forecast, sees uppick since March
May 9, 2012

K+S profit beats forecast, sees uppick since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S reported a slump in first-quarter underlying operating profit that nonetheless exceeded expectations as demand for potash fertilisers increased towards the end of the quarter.

K+S, the world’s largest salt miner and the No.4 in the global potash market, said quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 24 percent to 281.1 million euros ($365.29 million), beating the average forecast of 267 million in a Reuters poll.

“Demand for fertilizers started to recover at the end of the first quarter and should further continue during the course of the year,” Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a statement on Wednesday.

It repeated a previous forecast that operating earnings would decline moderately and sales stagnate this year as Europe’s mild winter cut demand for its road salt. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Kröner in Kassel)

