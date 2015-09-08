FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Potash might be prepared to make hostile K+S bid -Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Potash Corp is prepared to launch a hostile takeover offer for German potash mining rival K+S under certain conditions, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

Daily Handelsblatt cited financial sources as saying that Canada’s Potash Corp had talked to brokerages in Canada about such plans.

A Germany-based spokesman for Potash Corp was not immediately available for comment.

K+S has previously turned down a takeover proposal worth 41 euros ($45.85) per share. ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patria Weiss. Editing by Andreas Cremer.)

