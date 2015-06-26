FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
K+S shares spike after takeover offer from Potash
June 26, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

K+S shares spike after takeover offer from Potash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Shares in German potash producer K+S leapt 38 percent to 40 euros in early trading on Friday after the company received a takeover proposal from larger Canadian fertilizer producer Potash Corp.

K+S said it was assessing its options. Two sources close to the matter however, said late on Thursday that K+S would likely reject the 7 billion euro ($7.8 billion) takeover offer as being too low.

The sources said the offer values K+S at just over 40 euros a share. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

