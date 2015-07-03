FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Potash says confident can address K+S' concerns about takeover offer
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Potash says confident can address K+S' concerns about takeover offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it was confident it could address concerns raised by its peer K+S about its 7.9 billion euro offer to buy the German potash miner.

K+S rejected Potash Corp’s takeover bid on Thursday, saying it was too low and that the Canadian suitor could be planning to dismantle the company, putting jobs at risk.

“PotashCorp has put forward a compelling proposal to negotiate a transaction that it believes balances the interests of investors and other stakeholders, including the employees and communities in which the companies operate,” the company said in a statement.

“It is encouraged by K+S’ response since many of the matters raised have already been addressed in previous correspondence or can be addressed if K+S were to agree to meet with company representatives,” the firm added.

Potash Corp said its proposal was not based on closing mines, curtailing production, selling the salt business or cutting jobs. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.