FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
K+S says positive on future after Potash Corp drops bid
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

K+S says positive on future after Potash Corp drops bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 (Reuters) - K+S said it remained upbeat on its long-term prospects after Potash Corp of Saskatchewan withdrew its 7.9 billion euro ($8.90 billion) offer for the German potash miner on Monday.

“This step creates clarity. We are convinced that we can successfully develop our company based on a consistent implementation of our two-pillar strategy in the long term. We are strong in potash and in salt,” K+S Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a statement.

The company said it expected significant sales and earnings growth this year, despite the current weakness of potash markets. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.