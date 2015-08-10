FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
K+S says shareholders back rejection of Potash's proposal
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

K+S says shareholders back rejection of Potash's proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG said 84 percent of private shareholders it surveyed backed its decision to reject Potash Corp of Saskatchewan’s takeover offer.

Only about 4 percent of the 39,000 shareholders who participated in the survey said they would accept a 41 euro per share offer from Potash Corp, it said on Monday.

Potash Corp has been pushing to talk with K+S management despite the German company’s initial rejection last month of the Canadian company’s 7.9 billion euro ($8.64 billion) bid.

$1 = 0.9145 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.