Potash Corp set on building Legacy mine if it buys K+S-CEO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 30 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan would finish building and would operate the Legacy potash mine owned by rival K+S, if it acquires the German salt and fertilizer producer, Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Thursday.

Tilk said Potash would continue its friendly approach to potentially acquiring K+S, and that its offer is not based on job cuts, mine closures or selling the target’s salt operation. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)