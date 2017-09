FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG said on Friday Potash Corp of Saskatchewan again sent an unsolicited letter to its management and supervisory boards.

The letter includes a proposal for a “business combination agreement” based on an unchanged price of 41 euros ($44.82) per share. ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)