K+S cool to new talks with Potash Corp on takeover

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 30 (Reuters) - German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG sees no reason for new talks with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, a spokesman said on Thursday, despite Potash Corp saying it would make binding commitments to protect jobs after a takeover.

Potash Chief Executive Officer Jochen Tilk made the comments earlier in the day, but K+S spokesman Michael Wudonig said they amounted to nothing new. He said the company would review any new proposal. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)