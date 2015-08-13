FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
K+S keeps FY profit guidance after Q2 rise, affirms Potash rejection
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

K+S keeps FY profit guidance after Q2 rise, affirms Potash rejection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s K+S AG kept its guidance for a significant increase in full-year earnings after second-quarter operating profit rose more than expected to 179.2 million euros ($199.56 million).

Quarterly operating profit rose 14 percent from last year’s 157.3 million euros, beating a 168 million-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

The salt and fertilizer company on Thursday affirmed its rejection of a takeover proposal by Canada’s Potash Corp of Saskatchewan which is worth 41 euros per share.

$1 = 0.8980 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

